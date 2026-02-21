T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Face Pace Setback, Mohammed Siraj Sustains Injury In Nets Ahead Of Crucial South Africa Clash - Report

T20 World Cup 2026: India will lock horns with South Africa in the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

The Men in Blue have successfully maintained their unbeaten streak in the marquee event, winning all four of their matches so far. India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500 before advancing to the Super Eight. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have been seeded in Group 1 alongside Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Mohammed Siraj Sustains A Blow In Net Practice

Ahead of their upcoming fixture in Ahmedabad, India’s pace attack suffered a major setback. According to a report from RevSportz, speedster Mohammed Siraj sustained a blow after being struck by a shot from Hardik Pandya during practice. The report further suggested that Siraj was in visible pain and later hobbled out of the nets.

In this T20 World Cup, Siraj has featured in just one match against the United States of America, where he claimed three wickets in four overs at an economy rate of 7.20. Initially, the 31-year-old was not part of India’s squad but was drafted in just 24 hours before the tournament opener against the USA on February 7, replacing Harshit Rana.

Earlier in the tournament, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah missed a match due to illness. Now, Siraj’s injury adds another concern for the Indian team management.

Mohammed Siraj's Numbers In T20Is