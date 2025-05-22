Jasprit Bumrah as Captain, 4 Comebacks; Wasim Jaffer Predicts India Squad For Tests vs England

India vs England: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the Test squad for the England tour over the weekend. It will be interesting to see who gets the nod and who gets left out. For starters, all the talk is around who leads the side now that Rohit Sharma has retired. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer picked his India squad.

Not Gill, Bumrah Leads

While the squad he picked was intriguing, the big surprise was his captaincy choice. He backed Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side and Shubman Gill as his deputy. This is contrary to what most reports claim. Multiple reports claim that Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain. Jaffer wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to open with KL Rahul and then there is Abhimanyu Easwaran as the backup opener. Shubman Gill occupies the No. 3 spot, while Virat Kohli's preferred No. 4 would be up for grabs. Jaffer feels for the No. 4 spot, there could be a toss-up between Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Jaffer has backed Rishabh Pant to take the No. 5 position. Pant will be donning the gloves, while Dhruv Jurel would be in the squad as the backup keeper.