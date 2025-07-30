Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Miss Crucial Oval Test Against England, Arshdeep Singh All Set To Make His Debut At Oval: Reports

India will enter the 2nd Test match as favourites after pulling out a sensational draw in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. England are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 and Shubman Gill's Team India will seek to restore parity.

Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Play 5th Test Against England

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be available for the 5th and final Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the BCCI medical team has conveyed to Bumrah that it will be of best interest if he stays away fronm the Oval test match keeping in mind his back. The 31 year old was slated to play three Test matches to manage his workload and was involved in Headingley, Lord's and Manchester Test match.

The development came after Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had insisted that Bumrah is fit as the fast bowler managed to cool his heels as India didnt have to bowl in the 4th innings. Gautam Gambhir already confirmed that tall the fast bowlers refained fitness ahead of the crucial 5th Test match. Akash Deep is likely to replace Bumrah in the team as things stand.

Arshdeep Singh Set To Make His Test Debut At Oval

As per the Times of India, the agonising wait for Arshdeep Singh to make his Test debut could finally come to an end. Anshul Kamboj who had an underwhelming Test debut is expected to make away and Arshdeep could be slotted in striaghtaway. The left arm pacer already had County cricket experience in his bag and could bring in a different perspective as he has the ability to siwng the ball both ways. Calls have also been made to include Kuldeep Yadav to the team who has been sitting on the sidelines so far.