Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Masterclass Sends Proteas Men Packing for 159; India 37/1 At Day One Stumps

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after a five-wicket haul on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: AP

India's ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivers a sensational five-wicket haul at home, with South Africa being bowled out at 159 in 55 overs. The Eden Gardens was packed with fans, and India did not miss a step with the ball as pacers delivered a clinical outing against SA.

Bumrah's five-wicket haul stands out for India, as the hosts pick up 37/1 in 20 overs at stumps on day one. KL Opener KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will return to bat on day two at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Jasprit Bumrah's Eden Masterclass Jolts South Africa Men In Kolkata Test

Team India was put into bat after South Africa won the toss. The spicy track at Eden Gardens demonstrated its ploy as the fast bowlers were extremely beneficial for the Indian side.

The pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped clinical wickets and restricted the Proteas Men from establishing any prolonged partnerships.

Advertisement

Bumrah put pressure from the start by taking down openers Aiden Markram (31) and Ryan Rickelton (23) to start things off for India. He then brought down Tomy de Zorzi, who scored 24 runs, via leg before wicket.

Mohammed Siraj struck in the middle order as he brought down wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne via lbw. He went on to take down Marco Janse for a three-ball duck.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants Drop Cryptic Post Hinting At Mohammed Shami Move Amid IPL 2026 Trade Frenzy

Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav delivered a combined effort of scalping three wickets in total. Axar took down Corbin Bosch via lbw, while Kuldeep removed captain Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder from the equation.

SA were left reeling under pressure and were eventually bowled out at 159.

India Put Up 31/1 At Stumps, Trail By 122 Runs

Team India suffered an early setback after Yashasvi Jaiswal was brought down early on. The Indian opener faced 27 balls, scoring 12 runs and also picked up three boundaries. But Marco Jansen got the better of things as he had bowled him out on the final ball of the seventh over.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders Strengthen Coaching Ranks With Appointment Of Tim Southee As Bowling Coach

KL Rahul and the new number three, Washington Sundar, have held on to the fort for India. Rahul stands at 13 runs off 59 balls, while Sundar picked up six off 38 deliveries. Both Indian batters have shown resilience against the South African bowlers and helped put up 37 at the loss of a wicket in 20 overs.