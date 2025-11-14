Kolkata Knight Riders Strengthen Coaching Ranks With Appointment Of Tim Southee As Bowling Coach

New Zealand's Tim Southee in action during the semi-final match against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: ANI

The Kolkata Knight Riders have made a significant appointment to the team's coaching staff by bringing back Tim Southee as the bowling coach.

The former New Zealand cricketer's experience and dependable tactical grasp would make him a solid addition to the team's coaching unit. With Abhishek Nayar in charge as the head coach, Dwayne Bravo will remain as the franchise mentor.

Tim Southee Joins KKR As New Bowling Coach Amid Coaching Shake-Up

Tim Southee has been a difference-maker as a fast bowler for the New Zealand Black Caps. The Kiwi fast bowler has also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders as a player in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Southee has made a significant impact with his fast bowling and swing capacity throughout his active international cricket career. He eventually announced his international retirement in 2025.

Advertisement

Southee will now bring his leadership capacity to the franchise in a different capacity, as he brings his experience in the Kolkata Knight Riders as the franchise bowling coach.

Advertisement

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026,” Tim Southee said in a statement shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim Southee Has An Illustrious Career In International Cricket

Throughout his career, which spanned over 15 years, Southee has claimed over 700 wickets in international cricket across 100+ Test matches, 150+ ODIs and 120+ T20I appearances.

His accuracy and spin-bowling capability make him a genuine threat to the opposition.

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Her Silence On Family Trolling And Her Struggles

Tim Southee also led his national side and played a clinical role in the team's 2019 World Cup appearance and the 2021 World Test Championship victory. The Kiwi fast bowler's leadership brilliance knows no bounds.