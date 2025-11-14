Lucknow Super Giants Drop Cryptic Post Hinting At Mohammed Shami Move Amid IPL 2026 Trade Frenzy

India's Mohammed Shami during a practice session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Following the Mumbai Indians' headline-grabbing moves, another high-profile IPL trade is expected to be on the cards. The Lucknow Super Giants have dropped hints of a trade involving pacer Mohammed Shami joining the Lucknow-based IPL franchise.

With the retention deadline approaching, all IPL franchises are finalising the players they plan to keep and those they intend to release. There is endless debate about a rumoured trade between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, but it has been merely speculation.

LSG Drops A Cryptic Post Regarding A Mohammed Shami Trade

The Mumbai Indians made two big moves yesterday by picking up Shardul Thakur from LSG and Sherfane Rutherford from MI. Mumbai expects the two high-profile trades to bolster the squad, seeking a deeper run in the tournament.

The Lucknow Super Giants are now grabbing the headlines after sharing a cryptic post on the social media platform Instagram. With the clock ticking towards the deadline, such enigmatic posts stir the fans' attention.

LSG's post is significant as it shows Mohammed Shami's spell against Ben Stokes at the Ekana Stadium. It was a historic spell from the Indian bowler, which he bowled to the England Captain at the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Mohammed Shami Reportedly Traded From SRH To LSG

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Mohammed Shami trade is a done deal, and he has officially moved to the Lucknow Super Giants. He featured for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season.

Reports specify that both parties are in agreement and the trade is an all-cash deal. LSG has paid SRH the existing player price of INR 10 crore (USD 1.12 million approx.) to obtain the services of the Bengal pacer for IPL 2026.

Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian fold since featuring in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He has been actively participating in domestic cricket and has played a key role for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite putting up promising numbers, Shami has remained out of favour as the selectors did not pick the pacer for the West Indies or South Africa Tests at home.