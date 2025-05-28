Jasprit Bumrah's Heartfelt Gesture Ahead Of MI vs GT Game Goes Viral, Mumbai Indians Pacer Stops By Young Kid To Sign His Jersey

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians have lost their way a bit in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side will clash with the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Mumbai and Gujarat Titans are both IPL champions, and they will try to add one more trophy to their cabinet. The Hardik Pandya-led side looked like a firm side to go through to the qualifiers, but a dominant show from the Punjab Kings ruined Mumbai's party, and they will now have to play the Eliminator.

Jasprit Bumrah's Heartwarming Act Goes Viral

The Mumbai Indians will play the toughest game of their season so far. The Mumbai Indians started the IPL with consecutive losses, but they soon turned things around and stormed into the playoffs in the blink of an eye. The Hardik Pandya-led side is a very strong unit, and they will be up against a Gujarat side that has been extremely dominant with their batting.

The game will be decided between Mumbai's bowling and Gujarat Titans' bowling predominantly. The biggest star for Mumbai Indians is Jasprit Bumrah. The star India pacer has time and again proved that he can turn games on their head and can deliver on big stages. Mumbai Indians recently posted a video featuring Jasprit Bumrah, where he stops by a kid chanting his name. The star India pacer not only greets the young fan but also takes out time to sign his jersey.

IPL Eliminator: MI vs GT, The Game Of Death

Playing the Eliminator is a very big deal, and there is always a risk of campaigns coming to very unfortunate endings.

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game will be a high-octane affair, and both the sides will have to put their best foot forward, not just to play well but also to save their campaign when it counts the most.