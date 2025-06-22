'Forced Him To Play': Saba Karim Dissects Jasprit Bumrah's Dismissal Of Joe Root, Asks Tough Questions To English Batter

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The Indian bowling lineup is struggling in England, and there is no better way to put it across. The Indian bowling lineup looks toothless, and there is an over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah and his capability to take wickets when the going gets tough. The Indian Test team is in a transitional period, but as far as their bowling is concerned, the Indian seamers have looked out of gas against Ben Stokes' England.

Saba Karim Lauds Jasprit Bumrah for Joe Root's Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah, once again, got the better of English stalwart Joe Root on the second day of the first Test match. Bumrah has a habit of getting the better of players who are on top of their game and can change the game on his head. The India pacer has now dismissed Root 10 times in 25 innings. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim gave insights into Root's dismissal and how Bumrah set him up during the final session of the first Test match.

"It seemed like he induced Joe Root. He is such a great batter, has scored more than 13,000 Test runs, and you even forced him to play a distant delivery. Why did Joe Root feel that he could play that ball? How far the bat was from his body. When does Joe Root make such mistakes?" said Saba Karim while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

Fistfight Between India and England Continues