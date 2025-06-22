Sunil Gavaskar Calls Out The Biggest Blunder Made By Team India On Second Day Of IND vs ENG 1st Test As England Dictate Terms In Headingley

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Cracks have started to show, and the old demons have come out of the closet to haunt India in yet another overseas game. The first two days of the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series saw two contrasting outcomes. India dominated the proceedings on the first day, whereas England stormed back into the game after dominating proceedings on the second day of the Test match.

Sunil Gavaskar Blames India's Lackluster Fielding

Things have evened out between India and England after the end of the second day's play of the opening Test match. England is trailing by 262 runs at the moment, and it is also because of how sloppy India was in the field. The bowling is to be blamed as well, but every time there was a catch on offer, the Indian fielders made a mess out of it.

Former India cricketer and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar, made a big remark on the Indian team and the standard of fielding that was set. "I don't think there will be any medal given. T. Dilip gives those after a match. This is what was really very, very disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder, but he hasn't been able to hold on to anything this time," said Gavaskar while calling the game.

Big Problems for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill