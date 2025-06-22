Sunil Gavaskar Calls Out The Biggest Blunder Made By Team India On Second Day Of IND vs ENG 1st Test As England Dictate Terms In Headingley

Updated 22 June 2025 at 13:21 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Cracks have started to show, and the old demons have come out of the closet to haunt India in yet another overseas game. The first two days of the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series saw two contrasting outcomes. India dominated the proceedings on the first day, whereas England stormed back into the game after dominating proceedings on the second day of the Test match.
Things have evened out between India and England after the end of the second day's play of the opening Test match. England is trailing by 262 runs at the moment, and it is also because of how sloppy India was in the field. The bowling is to be blamed as well, but every time there was a catch on offer, the Indian fielders made a mess out of it.
Former India cricketer and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar, made a big remark on the Indian team and the standard of fielding that was set. "I don't think there will be any medal given. T. Dilip gives those after a match. This is what was really very, very disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder, but he hasn't been able to hold on to anything this time," said Gavaskar while calling the game.
This is the start of a new era for the Indian Test team, under skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. On the first day of the Test match, India stamped their authority on the hosts by scoring over 350 runs at the end of Day One's play, but the batting crumbled on the second day as England bowled India out for 471 runs. India would like to believe that they don't repeat the performances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that ended earlier this year.
