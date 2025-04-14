'Sab Theek Hai': Jasprit Bumrah & Karun Nair Put All Concerns To Rest With Humble Post-Match Exchange

The tense situation between Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair during the DC vs MI IPL 2025 clash has been diffused. After tempers flared from Bumrah's side during the match-up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, both cricketers have talked it out, and the situation has calmed down. Bumrah received a lot of criticism for his actions towards Nair, who delivered a spectacular knock to pull off a memorable comeback in the Indian Premier League.

Jasprit Bumrah Quashes Rift Rumors With Karun Nair

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah and comeback man Karun Nair were seen interacting with each other and had an exchange post-match. After what transpired during the strategic timeout, it looks like the friction among both cricketers has been quashed. Both of them chatted near the sidelines and embraced each other with a hearty hug. The tense situation happened in the heat of the moment, and both cricketers did not have any hard feelings towards each other.

What Happened Between Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah?

During the DC vs MI clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Karun Nair was well settled in the game and was running between the wickets to pick up runs. He collided with Bumrah during the process, While he apologized instantly, the MI pacer wasn't letting it slide so easily.

During the strategic timeout, Nair was standing with the Delhi Capitals coaching staff when Jasprit Bumrah angrily confronted him before heading back towards MI's huddle. Nair then approached Hardik Pandya, attempting to explain what had happened. But the Mumbai Indians skipper didn't fret much about it, and the play went on.

Mumbai Indians went on to win the match by 12 runs and handed the Delhi Capitals their first-ever loss in the IPL 2025 season. The Axar Patel-led side will now face off against Rajasthan Royals on April 16, 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.