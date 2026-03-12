Jasprit Bumrah Like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi; Michael Vaughan Lavishes Praise on India Pacer After T20 WC 2026 Win

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: Ace India premier Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup 2026. He was one of the major reasons why India successfully defended their title. Days after India won the T20 WC, former England captain Michale Vaughan has not just lavished praise on Bumrah but gone on to compare him to iconic footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He also claimed that Bumrah is the best bowler he has ever seen. Vaughan also reckoned that England will win everything if Bumrah is there.

'Put Bumrah in England’s XI, they win it'

“Put Jasprit Bumrah in England's team and they win it,” he said on Stick to Cricket.

That is when another former England player Mark Butcher said: “I reckon if you put him in anybody's team, they’ll win it.”

“Exactly,” Vaughan added. “He’s probably like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo — those kinds of players.”

Vaughan also claimed that Bumrah has the ability to make the ball talk on flat pitches.

Bumrah Key to India's Success

The ace pacer became the first fast bowler to pick up a four-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup knockout game with his 4 for 15, which took his overall tally to 40 wickets across all his World Cup appearances. This is the most by a pacer, all of which came at an economy rate of 5.66. The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has to be given credit for come up with the goods when the team needed him to. Bumrah bowled a crucial 18th over in the semi-final against England which changed the game on it's head.