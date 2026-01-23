Jasprit Bumrah Marks 10-Year Milestone in International Cricket; How The Yorker King Kicked Off A New Era Of Bowling

Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah commemorates a clinical milestone as he completes ten years in international cricket. The pace bowler revolutionised bowling and gave it a newfound thrill among the Indian masses, and emerged as one of the world's finest pace bowlers whose abilities stand out among the rest.

On this day, Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for India during an away series against Australia. Bumrah was named in India's XI for the final match of the ODI series and served a delectable 10-over spell of 2/40.

Bumrah took his first international wicket by dismissing Steve Smith in the competition.

Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates A Decade As Part Of Team India In International Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a revolution for Team India, where he helped win several matches and series with his sheer bowling abilities.

Advertisement

His unorthodox bowling style piqued significant interest among fans and pundits, and he established himself as the king of yorkers with his lethal accuracy and speed that left the batters bamboozled.

On Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the moment as he completes a decade in the Indian international cricket setup. He also expressed that the sport has made him feel alive like nothing else in the world.

Advertisement

"10 years of living the dream of the child who fell in love with the sport that made him feel alive like nothing in this world ever could.

"The journey of going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues, with the love and support of family and God," the Indian pacer wrote on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Lethal Pace Weapon For India In Global Cricket

Over time, Jasprit Bumrah has evolved as the torchbearer of Indian bowling and is one of the key reasons behind Indian fans taking a deep interest in that aspect. The Indian pacer has appeared in 225 matches overall and has made a significant impact, scalping 486 wickets with his bowling dexterity in poetic motion.

Bumrah has been India's most lethal weapon in Test cricket, scalping 234 wickets in the 52 matches he has played. The pacer from Ahmedabad has 16 five-wicket hauls, in which 13 have been made away from home. Bumrah has been one of India's most successful bowlers in SENA countries.