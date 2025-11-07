Jasprit Bumrah On The Verge Of An Unparalleled All Format Record Ahead Of IND vs AUS 5th T20I Match

Jasprit Bumrah has remained an all-format marvel for India in international cricket. The 31-year-old has been a relentless weapon in India's armoury over the last few years.

Jasprit Bumrah On The Verge Of Majestic Record

Bumrah didn't participate in the ODI series against Australia but has been a constant presence in the T20I side. The Indian fast bowler has broken numerous records during his decorated career and is on the verge of another all-format record.

Bumrah needs just one more wicket to enter the 100-wicket club in T20I and will be the second Indian player after Arshdeep Singh to breach that mark. Bumrah will also become the first Indian bowler to have at least 100 wickets in all three formats.

So far in 79 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7 and an economy rate of 6.36. In 50 Tests, Bumrah has taken 226 runs at an average of 19.83, with best figures of 6/27 and 15 five-wicket hauls. He is India's 12th-highest wicket-taker in the format. In ODIs, Bumrah is at the 16th spot, with 149 wickets in 89 matches and 88 innings at an average of 23.55, with best figures of 6/19, two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Advertisement

India Took A 2-1 Lead In T20I Series

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played at the iconic Gabba. Riding on Washington Sundar's brilliant bowling display, India took a 2-1 lead. Batting first, Shubman Gill's fiery 46 paved the way for a big total. Axar Patel's late blitz helped the Men In Blue to post a formidable 167 on the board.

Also Read: Pace Battery Takes Charge As India A Assert Command Over South Africa A In Day 2 Of Second Unofficial Test

Advertisement