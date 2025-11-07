Sanju Samson To Unite With MS Dhoni? Rajasthan Royals Ignites IPL Trade Talks With CSK But On One Condition: Report

Sanju Samson's Future with the Rajasthan Royals has been the subject of a debate. Samson has been linked with a move to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL trade window.

Sanju Samson To Join CSK?

As per Cricbuzz, the Rajasthan Royals have reignited the transfer battle and can release Sanju Samson, but only with a feasible trade option. The report stated that RR have been in touch with multiple IPL franchises and have even sought specific players in return. RR lead owner Manoj Badale appears to be involved in the negotiations directly.

The Royals have contacted directly with the owner so not many details have been revealed. But it is learnt, RR have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad, but CSK have turned down the request. All-rounder Shivam Dube's name has also been popped up, but CSK are very reluctant to release the lanky Indian.

Previously, a Cricbuzz report stated that Sanju requested the RR management to release him as he wanted to take up a fresh challenge. The Kerala star seems to have a difference of opinion with the IPL 2008 champions. In an interview with Star Sports, he went on to say that letting Jos Buttler leave was one of the most challenging decisions.

CSK Confirm MS Dhoni's Availability In IPL 2026

CSK have confirmed that MS Dhoni will be available for IPL 2026. Dhoni led Chennai in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad last season but failed to replicate that magic as the five-time champions finished last. CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz, "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season."

CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player last time, but the 44-year-old has passed his prime. Should he be available, it will be his 19th IPL season, a record not many have managed to rack up.