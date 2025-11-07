Pace Battery Takes Charge As India A Assert Command Over South Africa A In Day 2 Of Second Unofficial Test

Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

India A shone in day two action in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The pace battery left the Proteas A squad reeling as they pulled off clinical spells in their respective overs.

The pace and carry in the tracks benefited the Indian fast bowlers as Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep snapped seven wickets collectively and even bowled out SA-A before they could bag the lead.

After bowling out South Africa A at 221, India A put up 78 runs at the loss of three wickets at stumps on day two of the second unofficial test.

India A Fast Bowl Inflict Critical Damage On South Africa A

South Africa looked confident after bowling out India for a chaseable score. But the Indian bowlers inflicted significant damage, with Prasish Krishna picking up 3 for 35.

Mohammed Siraj also shone with 2 for 61, and Akash Deep dazzled with a 2 for 28 spell. Proper pace and carry helped them impose significant damage.

South Africa A's sole positive was captain Marques Ackerman, who pulled off a 118-ball 134. Harsh Dubey picked up the prized scalp of the Proteas A skipper as the visiting side crumbled at 221.

India A End Day 2 At 78/3, KL Rahul Remains Unbeaten At BCCI COE

As India returned to bat, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran's slew of poor performances continued as he was bowled for a second straight duck. KL Rahul, on the other hand, remained calm and composed as he picked up an unbeaten 26.

Sai Sudharsan put up a 38-ball cameo, scoring 23 runs. He picked up five boundaries and showed great intent before being dismissed via lbw.

Devdutt Padikkal also put up a 42-ball 24 before being dismissed before stumps. Kuldeep Yadav walked in as the night watchman and faced four deliveries before stumps were called.