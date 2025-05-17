Jasprit Bumrah Or Shubman Gill? Veteran Seamer Ishant Sharma Opens Up On Who Should Be Team India's New Test Skipper

Ahead of Team India's tour of England, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with an 'immediate effect.'

Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket has created a headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as they need to find a new skipper for the Test format before the five-match red-ball series against the Three Lions, which begins on June 20th.

Rohit Sharma Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket On May 12th

Team India opener Rohit Sharma had also announced his retirement from the long-format with 'immediate effect'.

“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in white. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

As BCCI is in search of a new captain in the long format, veteran Indian seamer Ishant Sharma has backed Jasprit Bumrah to don the captain's hat, but only on one condition.

The 36-year-old added that Bumrah can become India's new Test skipper but only if he is fit. He added that Bumrah is the first choice, but if fitness becomes a concern for him, then Shubman Gill can replace Rohit Sharma's role.

"If Bumrah is fit, I would say Bumrah. That's first choice. He is the only one who has so much experience. But if he won't play all the five Tests matches, then obviously Shubman," Ishant Sharma said on Star Sports Press Room as quoted by PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has made his debut in the Test cricket on January 5th, 2018, following that he has appeared in 45 Test matches and 86 innings, bagging 205 wickets at an economy rate of 2.76.