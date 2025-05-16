Not Jasprit Bumrah! Ravi Shastri Namedrops Star Duo To Succeed Rohit Sharma As Indian Test Captain

Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket has created a large leadership vacuum within the Indian Cricket Team. Ahead of the England tour, the 38-year-old recently announced he will hang up the boots in the longest format.

Ravi Shastri Picks Up His Test Captaincy Choice

Choosing Rohit's successor would be a priority for the team management at this moment. With Virat Kohli also announcing his retirement, Indian cricket is believed to have entered a transition phase. A number of candidates have emerged as potential candidates to fill in the boots of Rohit Sharma, and both Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah top the list. The BCCI Selection Committee is expected to have a meeting on May 19 to finalise the squad and a decision regarding the captaincy could be taken.

Ravi Shastri has batted for Shubman Gill and insisted he can be groomed to be the next leader in the red-ball format. On ICC review, he said, “You groom somebody and I would say Shubman’s looked very good. Give him the opportunity. He's 25, 26 years of age, even give him time."

Shastri also backed up Rishabh Pant as another potential candidate for the next captaincy role.

“There's Rishabh as well. I think these two are the obvious ones I'm looking at because of their age and they have a decade ahead of them. So, let them learn.”

Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Concern Could Be A Concern