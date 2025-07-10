Jasprit Bumrah Pokes Fun at 'Lord' Shardul Thakur For Touching His Feet Ahead of Lord's Test; Hilarious Video Goes Viral | WATCH

India vs England: In what will be a major boost for the touring Indian side, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the XI after missing the game at Birmingham. Bumrah was there at the training session on the eve of the clash and he was also spotted poking fun at Shardul Thakur. The India allrounder spotted Bumrah and approached him to touch his feet in a humble gesture. But then, Bumrah stopped him and then said that it is an honour for him to be standing beside Thakur.

"Ye dekho, Lord's, Lord (pointing at Shardul)," said Bumrah as the bowling all-rounder jokingly touched his feet.

"Tabhi Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hai," Thakur said.

‘Mai inke sath khada hua, wahi mai jeet gaya’

"Ye inka (Thakur) badappan hai (This is his generosity). Mai inke sath khada hua, wahi mai jeet gaya (I am standing near him, I have won here itself)," Bumrah expanded on the "Lord Thakur" joke jokingly.

It is no secret that Thakur and Bumrah know each other well and have shared the dressing room on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, Bumrah would be eager to go out and bowl at Lord's at the English batters. Bumrah has good memories of the ground and that should help his confidence if he needs any.

Will Bumrah Start With The New Cherry?