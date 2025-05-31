R Ashwin Highlights Game-Changing Moment For Mumbai Indians During IPL 2025 Eliminator Against GT: 'This Game Could Have Gone Closer If..'

R Ashwin point out the game changing moment for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a 20-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

With the win, the Mumbai-based franchise advanced to Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025, where they will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday, June 1st, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the Eliminator clash, Rohit Sharma's 81 and Jonny Bairstow's 47-run knock powered Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in the first inning. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 22-run knock also played a pivotal role for the MI.

It was a poor performance from the Gujarat bowling attack as they failed to pick up wickets at crucial intervals. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the Gujarat Titans gained momentum with the help of Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar's partnership.

However, the five-time champions did not have to struggle while defending the target after Jasprit Bumrah's clinical spell. The star MI pacer removed Washington Sundar for 48 runs in the 14th over. Bumrah bagged one wicket in his four-over spell and gifted only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80.

Ravichandran Ashwin Names The ‘Cheat Code’ In T20 Cricket

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ravichandran Ashwin said that the IPL 2025 Eliminator could have gone 'even closer' if Bumrah's spell didn't happen. He added that Bumrah is the 'cheat code' in the 20-over format.

"This game could have gone even closer if Jasprit Bumrah's over didn't happen. The asking rate was like 12, 13, 14 but he gave like 7 or 8 runs in his last two overs. Rahul Tewatia hit him for a six but still, the way he came back and gave one run in the next two balls, that defines Bumrah. I had tweeted during the T20 World Cup that Bumrah is a cheat code in today's T20 cricket. Have you ever played this road rash, NFS game? It's a cheat code," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In IPL 2025