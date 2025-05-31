Manoj Tiwary Heaps Praise On Jasprit Bumrah Following MI Pacer's Clinical Spell Against GT, Draws Comparison To Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed a stunning 20-run triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

MI batter Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 81-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 162.00. The former MI captain smashed nine fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

It was an all-around performance from the Mumbai-based franchise, which helped them beat the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator clash.

In the second inning, MI suffered a bit, and at one time, it looked like the partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar could chase down the 229-run target. However, Jasprit Bumrah's clinical spell helped MI to make a comeback in the game. Bumrah removed Washington Sundar from the crease in the 14th over of the second inning, which changed the whole scenario of the game.

Manoj Tiwary Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking on Cricbuzz, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for always getting his work done. He also explained how Washington Sundar's dismissal played a crucial role in the game.

While concluding, Tiwary compared Bumrah to Sachin Tendulkar, saying that earlier bowlers like Shane Warne used to fear the Master Blaster. Now, every batter is haunted by Bumrah.

“Bumrah did his work like he always does. If he had not taken Washington's wicket, he was batting at a strike rate of 200, the match might have been a lot more tight. I used to remember Shane Warne being haunted by Sachin Tendulkar in his dreams, now in this age, every batter is haunted by Bumrah in their dreams,” Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In IPL 2025

In the 2025 edition of the IPL, Bumrah played 11 matches and picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36, and has a bowling average of 15.33.