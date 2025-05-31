Shubman Gill Quashes Rift Rumours With Hardik Pandya Following Electric GT vs MI Eliminator Clash With A Subtle Social Media Update

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya greet each other at the toss ahead of their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: ANI

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill has rubbished all theories of an apparent ego clash with Hardik Pandya during the high-intensity match-up. The newly-minted Indian Test skipper has thwarted all speculations with a social media post, where he showed his affection for the Indian all-rounder.

Shubman Gill Refutes Rift Claims With Hardik Pandya After GT-MI Eliminator

Gujarat Titans' hopes to win their second IPL title went to dust after they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator round. The Hardik Pandya-led side showcased strategic brilliance, allowing them to restrict the Shubman Gill-led Titans despite their early blitz. However, some fans pointed out that Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya had some ego clash after they did not partake in the customary handshake during the toss. Tempers also flared as Pandya had an animated celebration of Shubman Gill's early dismissal.

After the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Shubman Gill shared images of him and Hardik Pandya on Instagram Stories and congratulated him for the win. He also subtly quashed all the rumours which have gone rampant over the internet after videos of them showcasing their apparent ego clash surfaced on various social media platforms. Gill expressed that he had only admiration for the MI skipper and also reminded not to believe anything on social media and the internet.

"Nothing but love (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya93," Shubman Gill wrote on Instagram Stories.

Image: Screenshot/Instagram/@shubmangill

Mumbai Indians Secure Qualifier 2 Spot In IPL 2025 Playoffs

The Gujarat Titans gave it their all, matching the Mumbai Indians' intensity during the second innings. However, Hardik Pandya’s squad proved too formidable in the final moments, turning the tide in their favour with sharp, tactical decisions. Despite GT’s strong opening, they couldn't hold off MI's calculated charge.