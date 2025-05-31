Shubman Gill Quashes Rift Rumours With Hardik Pandya Following Electric GT vs MI Eliminator Clash With A Subtle Social Media Update

Updated 31 May 2025 at 19:20 IST
GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill has rubbished all theories of an apparent ego clash with Hardik Pandya during the high-intensity match-up. The newly-minted Indian Test skipper has thwarted all speculations with a social media post, where he showed his affection for the Indian all-rounder.
Gujarat Titans' hopes to win their second IPL title went to dust after they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator round. The Hardik Pandya-led side showcased strategic brilliance, allowing them to restrict the Shubman Gill-led Titans despite their early blitz. However, some fans pointed out that Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya had some ego clash after they did not partake in the customary handshake during the toss. Tempers also flared as Pandya had an animated celebration of Shubman Gill's early dismissal.
After the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Shubman Gill shared images of him and Hardik Pandya on Instagram Stories and congratulated him for the win. He also subtly quashed all the rumours which have gone rampant over the internet after videos of them showcasing their apparent ego clash surfaced on various social media platforms. Gill expressed that he had only admiration for the MI skipper and also reminded not to believe anything on social media and the internet.
"Nothing but love (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya93," Shubman Gill wrote on Instagram Stories.
The Gujarat Titans gave it their all, matching the Mumbai Indians' intensity during the second innings. However, Hardik Pandya’s squad proved too formidable in the final moments, turning the tide in their favour with sharp, tactical decisions. Despite GT’s strong opening, they couldn't hold off MI's calculated charge.
With their victory, Mumbai Indians have officially eliminated Gujarat Titans from the Playoff race, keeping their hopes alive in The Last Mile. Up next, Hardik Pandya’s team will face Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, where the winner will advance to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
