Jasprit Bumrah's Ability To Take Wickets On Flat Surface Compared To Sir Richard Hadlee: 'The Common Thread Between The Two Is...

Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be India's most impactful bowler as India finished day one on a high. The visitors managed to pick up three wickets, and Bumrah was behind all of them.

Sanjay Manjrekar Compared Jasprit Bumrah With Sir Richard Hadlee

Bumrah started the day by picking up the wicket of Zak Crawley, and he then removed Ben Duckett, followed by the prized wicket of Joe Root. Bumrah is unlikely to be involved in all five Test matches, but given his ability to grind out anything from a flat surface like Headingley, his absence could be a severe blow for Team India. Bumrah's persistent injury issues have been a threat to his glorious Test career, and keeping in mind the long and gruelling Test schedule, the 31-year-old's workload will be very carefully managed.

Sanjay Manjrekar has compared Bumrah's ability with legendary Richard Hadlee. While speaking on JioHotstar, he said, “We’ve seen four hundreds in the match so far — three from India and one from England — but which bowler has been truly special? For me, it’s just Bumrah. Yet, just the ability to manufacture a wicket every time he came into the attack is what stands out.

"The one bowler that comes to mind, someone with that kind of impact single-handedly, is Sir Richard Hadlee. He played for a New Zealand team with a relatively weaker attack, but every time he came on, you felt a wicket was around the corner. The common thread between the two is mastery — when I watched Hadlee from close quarters, he felt like a true master of his trade. I get that same impression with Bumrah.”

India Displayed Their Batting Dominance On First Day