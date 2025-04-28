Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Tears Apart Trolls For Mocking Son Angad: 'Not A Topic For Your Entertainment'

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, has hit out at trolls on the internet for making memes of their son, Angad Bumrah. Ganesan, who's also an eminent broadcaster, gave a befitting reply to the meme pages on the internet, stating that their son is not a topic for other people's entertainment.

Jasprit and Sanjana's son, Angad Bumrah, had to face trolls for his facial expression during Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium, on Sunday, April 27th.

A picture of the 1.5-year-old went viral on social media, where he had a gloomy face even after Bumrah's four-wicket haul against the Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanjana shared a statement on her Instagram story on Monday, April 28th, and stated that they have tried their best to keep Angad away from the internet. She also called the internet a 'vile' place.

Sanjana Ganesan Slams Trolls For Mocking Their Son

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," Sanjana wrote on her statement.

Sanjana added that Jasprit and she don't have any interest in making their son become a 'viral Internet content'.

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage. He is one and a half years old," she added.

Sanjana Ganesan's statement. Image: Instagram/@sanjanaganesan (Screengrab)

Bumrah's wife further added that it's sad that people are throwing around words on social media without having any knowledge about their son.

"Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she concluded.

