Jasprit Bumrah's Status For Asia Cup 2025 Uncertain; India Pacer's Fate Hinges On Gambhir and Agarkar’s Verdict: Report

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London | Image: PA via AP

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian fast bowler, may not be in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Given that the World Test Championship is at stake, Team India would be ready to put themselves in a favourable position to secure a spot in the final.

However, the Asia Cup also stands in the way, and the BCCI needs to figure out where they would utilise him at full capacity.

Team India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah May Not Feature In Asia Cup 2025

After competing in three out of the five test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad.

The world's greatest bowler delivered an impactful performance, picking up 14 wickets and two five-wicket hauls at an average of 26.00.

With key tournaments and bilateral series approaching soon, Bumrah will be essential for the team.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected not to feature in the Asia Cup 2025. With the West Indies tests happening right after the ACC tournament, the BCCI may prioritise keeping the pacer in the red-ball format.

"It will be a tricky call, but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source abreast with Indian selection process told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source added that if Jasprit Bumrah features in the Asia Cup and Team India reaches the final, there is no way that he could feature in the West Indies and South Africa Tests. But the decision relies on the head coach and the selection board.

"That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take," the source added.

Whom Would India Face After the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series & Asia Cup 2025?

The Indian cricket team has a packed schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with multiple bilateral Test series, T20Is and ODIs poised to happen. The Asia Cup is also set to take place in the T20 format.