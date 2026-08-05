Jasprit Bumrah Told To Step Away From White Ball Cricket, Selectors Urged To Recall Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jasprit Bumrah's persistent injury issues have been a major issue for the Indian Cricket Team. Bumrah was once again ruled out of the Sri Lanka series and Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement.

Jasprit Bumrah Urged To Take A Break

Bumrah sustained an injury during the 2nd ODI against England and subsequently missed the final ODI clash. He was expected to be fit in time for the upcoming Test series but failed to recover in time. Bumrah has undoubtedly been spearheading the bowling contingent across the three formats. But his lack of fitness hasn't gone unnoticed and now a former Indian bowler addressed this concern.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Karsan Ghavri said, “Bumrah should take a break for five to six months or even a year, and get back to 100 per cent fitness. The issue is that he goes into tournaments even if he's half-fit and then, due to workload management, halfway through, there's a breakdown. This is unnecessary. Only if he can manage his workload throughout a tournament should he be included in the team.”

He also insisted that the selectors should also consider both Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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“Shami and Bhuvi have been playing consistently in the IPL without injuries and should return to the national set-up. Selectors should consider them. All fast bowlers face niggles or injuries, but Bumrah has been on and off for the last two-three years. He has hardly played an entire series. That's not a good sign for him or for the country.”

India Squad For Tests Against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.