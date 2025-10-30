Updated 31 October 2025 at 00:09 IST
'This Is New India': India Women's Cricket Team Gain Widespread Acclaim After Historic Victory Over Australia In Women's World Cup 2025
Cricket fans showered praise on the Indian Women's Cricket Team after their five-wicket win over Australia in the semi-final at the Women's World Cup 2025.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a record-breaking five-wicket win over Alyssa Healy's Australia in the second semi-final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.
Jemimah Rodrigues was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 127-run knock from 134 balls at a strike rat of 94.78. During her time on the crease, the 25-year-old hammered 14 fours but did not deal with any sixes.
ALSO READ: Jemimah Rodrigues Powers India Into ICC Women's World Cup Final, Harmanpreet Kaur's India-W Knock Defending Champions AUS-W Out
Cricket Fans Shower Praise On Team India Following Win Over Australia
Following the win, social media erupted, and the Indian cricket fans showered praise on the Women in Blue. One fan said that the girls did not just win the match, but they won millions of hearts. Another fan added that the citizens are now waiting for the trophy.
Advertisement
One of the fans called it the greatest run chase in the history of the Women's World Cup. Meanwhile, another fan noted that the semi-final match between India and Australia was emotional.
ALSO READ: Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down After India's Record-Breaking Win Over Australia In Semi-Final | WATCH
Advertisement
Jemimah Rodrigues Shines During India's Run Chase
Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India.
In the first innings, Phoebe Litchfield played a blitz knock, scoring 119 runs from 93 balls at a strike rate of 127.96. Litchfield hammered 17 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease. Later, Ellyse Perry (77 runs from 88 balls) and Ashleigh Gardner (63 runs from 45 balls) played a clutch knock and powered Australia to 338 in the first innings.
Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells. Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Radha Yadav took one wicket each.
During the run chase, India struggled a bit after losing early wickets. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur cemented a 167-run partnership, which helped the Women in Blue inch closer to the humongous target.
In the end, Amanjot Kaur (15*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered a five-wicket win over Australia.
India will lock horns against South Africa in the finals at the Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.