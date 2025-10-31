Updated 31 October 2025 at 00:09 IST
'It's Not Over Until I Say So': Social Media Erupts After India Thrash Australia To Set Up Women's World Cup Final Against South Africa
India have beaten Australia by five wickets at DY Patil Stadium to set up a Women's World Cup final encounter with South Africa.
India have navigated through a tricky run chase to pull off a sensational victory over Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat as the Women In Blue have set up a final encounter with South Africa.
This will be India's third ODI World Cup final, and Harmanpreet Kaur will be determined to lay her hand on that coveted trophy. Phoebe Litchfield set the tone with a brilliant hundred as Australia piled up a massive 338 runs on the board. Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry also chipped in with valuable contributions to help the cause.
India lost two early wickets in Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. But Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues put up an indomitable 167-run partnership to keep the hosts in the hunt. Jemimah slammed her 3rd ODI century in the proceedings and led India to another World Cup final.
Social Media Erupts After India Beat Australia
India will now take on South Africa in the final on November 2 at DY Patil Stadium.
31 October 2025