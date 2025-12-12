JioStar Reiterates Commitment to ICC Media Rights Deal Amid Exit Rumours, Says 'Committed To Honour Contractual Obligations'

Media conglomerate JioStar has said that it will stand by the media rights deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has vehemently denied that they are looking to opt out of the four-year deal worth USD 3 billion.

Earlier, reports were rampant on the news and social media about JioStar possibly opting out of the media rights deal with the ICC. Rumours said that the media company had notified the ICC that they were unable to serve the remaining two years of the four-year media rights contract in India.

The reports also claimed that with JioStar looking to opt out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had knocked on the doors of Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Networks India to see if they are interested in taking up the rights.

Amid rumours and chatter, JioStar has finally spoken out about the scenario and said that they will honour the remaining term in the four-year media rights deal with the ICC.

"JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, one of the sport's most anticipated global tournaments," the official statement read, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

JioStar has further said that any suggestion that the media conglomerate is withdrawing from the media rights deal with the ICC is 'incorrect' and that the current agreement is 'fully in force.'

JioStar Gears Up For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Given that the media rights partnership between JioStar and the ICC is still in place, fans can enjoy the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup with ease.

Following the historic Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, JioStar is gearing up for the next big event in cricket: the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

India and Sri Lanka will serve as co-hosts for the tournament this year. Additionally, the Men in Blue are also the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Team India defeated South Africa to win the title.