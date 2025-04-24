'They Should Win By 6 Wickets': X's AI-Chat Bot Grok Gives It's Prediction For The IPL 2025 Clash Between RCB And RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be meeting for the second time in the 2025 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 24th April 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter which had taken place in Jaipur. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in terrific form this season and will be looking to continue their form in their fourth home match of the season. Rajat Patidar's RCB have had a dismal home record in the 2025 season as out of the three matches they have played at home, they did not win any of them.

Grok Predicts Winner Of RCB vs RR IPL Clash

X's AI-bot Grok was asked it to give a prediction for the IPL match between RCB and RR. According to Grok, RCB are the favorites to win the match due to the poor form that RR have been in.

“RCB are favored to beat RR in their IPL 2025 match on April 24 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With 5 wins in 8 games, RCB’s batting, led by Virat Kohli (307 runs) and Phil Salt, and bowling, with Josh Hazlewood (12 wickets), outshine RR, who are eighth with 2 wins and missing Sanju Samson. RCB’s recent 9-wicket win over RR and a batting-friendly pitch give them a 53% win probability. They should win by 6 wickets or 20+ runs,” Grok stated in it's prediction for the match between the two teams.

RCB Look To End Home Ground Horror Against RR