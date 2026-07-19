Joe Root, Ben Duckett Rewrite Record Books As England Registers Highest ODI Score At Lord's In London

England batters Joe Root and Ben Duckett joined history books as the Three Lions registered the highest ODI total at Lord's during the third and final ODI against India on Sunday.

Root, with another fifty plus score to his name, became the first Englishman to register six successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs, while Duckett joined an elite list including legends like Graham Gooch and Alastair Cook to have scored both Test and ODI tons at the 'Home of Cricket'.

After his entertaining knock of 141 in 135 balls, consisting of 18 fours and a six, Duckett registered his name in history books alongside Dennis Amiss, Graham Gooch, Graeme Wood, Marcus Trescothick and Alastair Cook as the sixth batter to get his name on Lord's Honour Board as both a Test and ODI centurion.

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Duckett put on a magnificent partnership of 192 runs with Jacob Bethell (91 in 93 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes). Duckett carried on the pillage with another century stand with Root (74* in 48 balls, with nine fours), with the latter having made 496 runs in six ODIs this year at an average of 248.00, ending unbeaten four times with a century and five fifties to his name.

Root has managed fifties in all matches of the series and has gone 249 runs in this series without getting out (the most by a batter in an ODI series), scoring an unbeaten 76* to steer his side through a collapse in 1st ODI and following it with a sensational 99* in the 2nd ODI.

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A quick cameo from Jos Buttler (41* in 13 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took England to 387/3, the highest-ever score at Lord's, outdoing their own 334/4 against same opposition in 1975 World Cup edition.

In their quickfire 63 run stand in just 19 balls, Root and Buttler looted runs at a run-rate of of 19.89 - the highest ever for a 50+ partnership against India in ODIs. Previous highest: 15.85 (74 off 28 balls) between Ross Taylor & Corey Anderson in Hamilton in 2014

This is also the fourth-highest ODI score against India, with 438/4 by South Africa in 2015 in Mumbai still standing the highest score, followed by 411/8 by Sri Lanka at Rajkot in 2009.

India conceded a massive 126 runs in overs 41-50, their third worst showing in this phase of an inning, as they clearly missed an injured Jasprit Bumrah. 144 runs conceded against SA in 2015 in Mumbai is their worst death phase showing.

Pacer Gurnoor Brar, who had been impressive so far since his debut in Afghanistan series, went wicketless in his 10-over 97 run spell, the third worst by an Indian bowler, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 1/106 against SA in 2015 at Mumbai being the worst ODI bowling figures by an Indian.