Joe Root Closes In On Sachin Tendulkar, Scripts History To Leave Behind Jacques Kallis And Become Fastest Batter To 13000 Test Runs

England's star batter Joe Root scripted history during the first day of England's one off match against Zimbabwe. During the match, Joe Root broke the record which had been held by Jacques Kallis and became the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in red ball cricket. As he became the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in test cricket, Joe Root also got closer to breaking the record that is held by Sachin Tendulkar of being the highest run scorer in test cricket. The match was taking place at Trent Bridge.

Joe Root Breaks Record Despite Not Being At His Best

As England got down to batting against Zimbabwe in their test match. Joe Root was just 28 runs shy of the massive milestone as he entered the field to bat. Joe Root was able to score 34 runs before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani in the 83rd over.

Joe Root was able to break the record in the 80th over as he got a single off a ball that was bowled by Victor Nyauchi.

Despite Joe Root getting out for a low score, England were able to torment the Zimbabwe team with a massive score on the board in the first innings.

England Batters Torment Zimbabwe In One Off Test

England batters were able to put 498/3 in the first innings before stumps were called as the Zimbabwe bowlers had no solution for the destructive England batters. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started the onslaught on the Zimbabwe bowlers. Zak Crawley scored 124 whereas Ben Duckett was able to make 140 runs.