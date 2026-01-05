Rajasthan Cricket Board Seeks BCCI Intervention Amid Reports Of RR's Home Ground Relocation To Pune: Report

Rajasthan Royals might have a new home ground when they kick off their IPL 2026 campaign. There have been reports that the Royals might shift their base to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from next season.

Rajasthan Cricket Association Writes To BCCI Seeking Intervention

MCA recently issued a statement thanking both RR and RCB for visiting the MCA stadium, which further stressed the importance of the Royals' willingness to shift their home ground. But reports have now emerged that the Rajasthan Cricket Association has sought the intervention of the BCCI and the IPL authorities in order to keep hosting the Rajasthan Royals at the venue.

Rajasthan Government-appointed ad hoc committee, under DD Kumawat, wrote a letter addressed to the BCCI secretary, president and IPL chairman, urging that they are open to resolving any issues and are committed to working closely with all the stakeholders to uphold the larger interest of the game.

RCA Offers Full Co-operation With Rajasthan Royals

The letter also highlighted that the stadium is fully operational with all the standard safety and security measures and remains a very viable option. The RCA also pointed out that the venue has been hosting IPL and other domestic and international matches for a very long time.

They also cited the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was successfully hosted by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and no incident was reported at that time. Moreover, the letter also highlighted that Rohit Sharma featured in multiple VHT matches for Mumbai at the stadium and more than 20000 spectators were present to catch a glimpse of the former Indian captain.

