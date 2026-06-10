Joe Root Handed Interim Captaincy As England Drop Ben Stokes And Gus Atkinson For 2nd Test After Nightclub Controversy

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been left out of England's squad for the 2nd Test match against New Zealand. Both Stokes and Atkinson are currently the subject of an ECB investigation after they were involved in a brawl at a London Nightclub.

The 2nd Test match is scheduled to start on June 17 at the Oval. The ECB confirmed the pair is being probed after breaking protocols. “The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay 2nd Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June.”

There have also been reports that Ben Stokes is considering a shock retirement from Test cricket. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the England Test skipper is expected to meet his entourage on Wednesday and could discuss the matter as it stands. ECB is very likely to impose harsh sanctions on the player.

ECB is yet to announce what steps will be taken against the duo as things stand.

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England Men's Test Squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) - Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

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Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Matthew Fisher (Surrey)

Emilio Gay (Durham)

James Rew (Somerset)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)