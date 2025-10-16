'Haven't Got The Responsibility Of Captaincy': Joe Root Reflects On His Current Form, Warns Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2025-26

Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

The upcoming 2025-26 season of The Ashes will be important due to many reasons. This might be the first time in over three years that the Aussies will be without their regular Test skipper, Pat Cummins, in such an important series. Australia also have held on to the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC), and they will want to dominate England.

Ben Stokes' side, on the other hand, have a lot to prove. They recently played a 2-2 draw against a young and relatively less experienced Indian side led by Shubman Gill. The Ashes will be a good chance for them to get back to winning ways and prove that Bazball can actually work in challenging conditions and produce results in their favour.

Joe Root Opens Up Scoring Test Ton

English stalwart Joe Root is currently in the form of his life, and he is scoring runs freely, at his will. Joe Root played all the five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played earlier this year, and he ended up scoring 537 runs at an average of 67.12. Root also scored three hundreds in the series.

Unfortunately for Root, he hasn't been able to score a hundred in Australia, and this time around he looks determined to break this jinx. The English batter's form will be crucial to his team winning the series, and this time around, he is touring Australia purely as a player, and it might help him to score runs freely.

"But I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in. I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven't got the responsibility of captaincy, and I am a lot more experienced. I have had a good couple of years coming in, and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player," Root said as quoted by Sky Sports.

