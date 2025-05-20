SRH to Release Ishan Kishan After IPL 2025? Ex-KKR Star Aakash Chopra's Big Claim

IPL 2025: Once the season is over, a few teams will look to offload a few players and one reckons Ishan Kishan may be one of the casualties. Kishan, who was bought for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore, but then, he did not live upto the billing and hence Hyderabad may look to release him. It has not been a season to remember for Hyderabad after having finished second-best in 2024.

They are already out of the playoff race and now former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons there is no spot for Kishan in the side and hence the franchise may rethink his spot after the season.

"If we look at it from their perspective, if Abhishek Sharma plays like this, it seems like he is very good, as he is playing extremely well. Atharva Taide was there in this match. Otherwise, Travis Head is there. You feel that is also fine," the cricketer-turned-commentator said on his Youtube channel.

‘If there is a drought after a century…’

"This team might think about Ishan Kishan as to what needs to be done. He scored a century, but he had probably scored 144 (196) runs in total before the last match started. If there is a drought after a century, there is a question about the direction you should go," he added.

"They will definitely ask themselves a question as to whether they should change their playing template. They might think about it, but then they will think they shouldn't. They don't need to make too many changes," he concluded.

Kishan's Season to Forget

Expectations were high when he was bought, but all he could score was 231 runs in 12 games being a top-order batter. This includes a century as well.