Jofra Archer Injured, Ollie Pope Snubbed; England Announce Playing XI For Boxing Day Ashes Test

Ashes Test: The Ben Stokes-led side are trailing 0-3 in the ongoing Ashes and with the Boxing Day game coming up, it would be interesting to see if England can stage a comeback. England have already announced their playing XI for the upcoming game. The big news is that pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the game due to a left side strain injury and Ollie Pope has been dropped.

Atkinson, Bethell IN For Archer, Pope

With these two players out, left-handed batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell comes into the side and is set to slot in at No.3, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson returns after missing the last outing.

It is clear that Atkinson comes in for Archer and Bethell is in the XI for Pope.

“Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a left side strain,” England said in a statement.

Archer not there is going to act as a huge setback for England as he was their premier pacer and was in good form.

