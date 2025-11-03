Jonathan Trott's Exit Confirmed As Afghanistan Head Coach, To Part Ways After 2026 T20 World Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that head coach Jonathan Trott will leave the role after the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Under Trott's tutelage, Afghanistan have emerged as one of the powerful sides in international cricket and missed out on a semifinal berth in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup despite defeating England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board put out a statement confirming the decision has been taken, keeping in mind the team's long-term growth. "ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announces that the tenure of Head Coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in February. This decision comes as part of ACB’s long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth.”

Jonathan Trott wished the team all success in the future. He said, “It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead.”

Batting Coach Andrew Puttick Also Left His Role

Trott also played a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan made it to the semifinal by getting the better of New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. The Afghanistan Cricket Board also confirmed that batting coach Andrew Puttick has parted ways with the team. His contract is scheduled to expire on December 31 this year.

