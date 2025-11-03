T20 World Cup: We are weeks away from the much-awaited T20 World Cup where India would start as defending champions. But can they defend the title successfully? In T20s, the openers play an important role where they are tasked to set the platform for the rest to follow. For India, since the management has disturbed the original combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, things have not looked up. Shubman Gill, who was slotted in as the opener with Abhishek, has not lived upto the billing and that is a serious cause of concern.

From the outside, the feeling is that the team wants Gill as coach Gautam Gambhir prefers him. But is that the case? Yes, that seems to be the case because Gill is not even among the best T20 openers in the country.

Move Over Gill

Priyansh Arya: The Punjab Kings opener made a name for himself in IPL 2024 by playing some attacking cameos. He can clobber the new ball and is a perfect candidate for the shortest format.

Advertisement

Prabhsimran Singh: Another Punjab Kings opener, he has had a dream IPL season and can take on the bowlers inside the powerplay. He can also be considered if needed for the opening slot in T20s.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young opener is extremely attacking and has played for the country which means he has the experience as well. For the unversed, Jaiswal was part of the triumphant 2024 WC squad as well. It is surprising why he is not even in the reckoning.

Advertisement