Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson Receive MI Cap Ahead Of Mumbai Indians' Must-Win Match Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson with the England Cricket Team | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and bowler Richard Gleeson received their maiden Mumbai Indians (MI) caps ahead of cthe rucial Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

Rohit Sharma handed the cap to Bairstow, while Jasprit Bumrah gave it to Gleeson.

Jonny Bairstow Joins Mumbai Indians As Will Jacks' Replacement

Mumbai Indians roped in Jonny Bairstow as Will Jacks' replacement in the squad. Bairstow joined the five-time IPL champions for a whopping amount of Rs. 5.25 crore.

On the other hand, the Mumbai-based franchise signed pacer Richard Gleeson as Ryan Rickelton. Gleeson was bought at his reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson's Stats In IPL

Bairstow has played 50 IPL matches, amassing 1589 runs at a strike rate of 144.45, and has an average of 34.54. Previously in the 2024 edition, the English wicketkeeper-batter scored 298 runs from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Richard Gleeson previously played for Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 season of the IPL. Gleeson played two IPL matches, bagging just one wicket at an economy rate of 9.06, and has a bowling average of 71.00.

As the IPL 2025 was suspended for one week due to the escalation on the India-Pakistan borders, the cash-rich tournament was postponed, which forced the overseas players to leave the country for their national duties.

Mumbai Indians had a sloppy start to the IPL 2025 edition, but they made a solid comeback, finishing in the fourth position on the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142.

The Mumbai-based franchise played 14 league matches, clinching eight wins and conceding six defeats.