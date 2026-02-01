Jos Buttler Becomes Most Capped Player For England In International Cricket

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scripted history as he became the most capped player for England in international cricket on Sunday.

The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The 35-year-old surpassed legendary seamer James Anderson, who played 401 international matches for the Three Lions. The great cricketer picked up 991 wickets across all formats.

Buttler, who is now ranked first in the elite list, has notched up 12308 runs in 402 international matches across formats for the Three Lions.

In Test cricket, Buttler has made 2907 runs in 57 matches and 100 innings at an average of 31.94. The right-handed batter has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the longest format.

In ODIs, Buttler has amassed 5515 runs in 199 matches and 171 innings at an average of 39.11. The 35-year-old has made 11 hundreds and 29 half-centuries.

In T20Is, Buttler has scored 3886 runs in 145 matches and 133 innings at an average of 35.32. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 1 century and 28 half-centuries.

Buttler, who is a two-time ICC white-ball title winner, is also part of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The Three Lions have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with star batter Harry Brook named captain. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8.