Josh Hazlewood's Comeback Confirmed By Stand-In Captain Jitesh Sharma, In-Form Pacer To Return For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood in action during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru would get themselves some major reinforcements as a couple of their in-form overseas stars are expected to return. Pacer Josh Hazlewood and Batter Tim David were unavailable for action in the Indian Premier League's final league-stage encounter.

But the cricketers are expected to be back for Bengaluru during the IPL playoffs, as confirmed by skipper Jitesh Sharma. The star duo's return would give some added push to RCB as they make a chase for the coveted title in playoffs.

Josh Hazlewood Comeback For IPL Playoffs Confirmed!

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were left upset when one of the team's top-performing players wasn't named in the Playing XI. In-form pacer Josh Hazlewood is yet to return to action for the side after joining the camp recently.

The pacer is dealing with an injury and is keeping every step carefully so that the injury does not aggravate. While he wasn't in action for RCB's recent match-up against the Lucknow Super Giants, Jitesh Sharma has assured that he would be returning for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"I think in the next match, everyone's going to get a surprise as Josh Hazlewood and Tim David will be seen in action soon," Jitesh Sharma said at the toss.

RCB Win Toss, Opt To Chase Against LSG

In terms of the toss, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper made the right call as he won the coin flip. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma opted to bowl first, and he is aiming for a win and pick up one of the spots in the top two. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant opened up about playing fearless cricket and wants to see every match-up as a learning curve.

In terms of squad changes, both sides have named significant alterations in the Playing XI. Liam Livingstone replaced Tim David, while Nuwan Thushara replaced Lungi Ngidi in RCB's squad. LSG saw the return of Digvesh Rathi, who is coming back after a one-match suspension. Additionally, Matthew Breetzke was also named in the squad.