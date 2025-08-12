AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis' Tracer Bullet Almost Takes Josh Hazlewood's Shoulder Off, Aussie Pacer Gets Out Of The Way To Avoid Fatal Injury | WATCH

AUS vs SA: After clean sweeping West Indies in their own backyard, Mitchell Marsh's Australia are now playing a three-match Test series against South Africa. After a gruelling season of Test cricket which included the likes of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Aussies have shifted focus towards white-ball cricket, which in many ways is a preparation for the T20 World Cup that will be played in India next year. Coming into the second T20I, Australia were leading the series by a margin of 2-1.

Josh Hazlewood Avoids Near Fatal Injury During Second T20I

Aiden Markram's South Africa showed no mercy to the mighty Aussies, and they amassed a total of 218 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first, but little did they know that they'd become a victim of the Dewald Brevis show. The 22-year-old youngster, who was picked by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year, scored 125* runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 223.21.

Courtesy of the whirlwind knock that he played, Brevis became only the second batter to score 20+ runs against five bowlers in a T20I after his compatriot Reeza Hendricks. Brevis belted the Aussie bowlers all around the park, and mostly everything that was thrown at him ended up sailing up and over the fences.

Even a quality bowler like Josh Hazlewood couldn't avoid being hit by Brevis. The youngster, who was batting in a great rhythm, hit one ball back at Josh Hazlewood, and he could do nothing but just let it go. Brevis hit the ball back at Josh with such power that even he had to pull out of the catch in order to avoid a fatal injury.

ABD Praises 'Baby AB'