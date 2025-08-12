New Twist In Speculations Around Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Retirement, BCCI All Set To Fast-Track Youngster: REPORT

After the recent happenings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the Indian team will now gear up for white-ball competitions. India's last white-ball tournament came in the form of Champions Trophy, which they ended up winning. Their immediate assignment will be the Asia Cup that will be played in September this year. The tournament will be played in a T20I format, and the men in blue will lock horns with sides like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The Indian Test and the T20I team look settled as of now, but as far as the One Day International (ODI) team goes, there is a lot of chatter around the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The star duo retired from the T20Is last year and from Test cricket during this year's IPL, but they will continue to play the fifty-over format. Several reports had surfaced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was having honest conversations with the former Indian skippers regarding their future.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Be Fast-Tracked: Reports

With every passing day, the chatter around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's speculated retirements grows bigger. India's current ODI captain Rohit Sharma has publicly expressed his wish of playing the 2027 World Cup many times in the past. Reports also claim that the BCCI want both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, if they want to remain in contention to be picked for the ODI team.

As per a report in MyKhel, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might fast-track 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the senior team. "BCCI is looking ahead. The senior players are gradually retiring, and to fill that vacuum, the next batch of youngsters must be fully ready. This training for Vaibhav is part of that process," said Suryavanshi's childhood coach Manish Ojha, as quoted by MyKhel.

Virat-Rohit To Take The Field Against Australia In October