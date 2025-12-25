JSCA Official Acknowledges MS Dhoni Role In Jharkhand's Historic Title Finish In SMAT 2025: 'He's Very Interested In Helping'

MS Dhoni interacts with cricketer Ishan Kishan during his visit to the dressing room after the second T20I match between India and England, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham | Image: ANI

Shahbaz Nadeem, the former Indian international cricketer, has opened up on how MS Dhoni had a significant influence on Jharkhand Cricket's historic SMAT title victory. Nadeem acknowledged that the ex-India captain kept a close eye on the team and its performance throughout the T20 tournament and discussed with members of the JSCA.

Jharkhand Cricket, under Ishan Kishan's leadership, clinched a historic finish in the summit clash of the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team defeated former champions like Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and topped the group to make their way into the final.

The Ishan Kishan-led side won ten out of the 11 matches they have played, including the final, where Jharkhand defeated Haryana to win the title.

Shahbaz Nadeem Uncovers MS Dhoni's Role In Jharkhand's Historic SMAT Title Win

JSCA's Joint Secretary Shahbaz Nadeem opened up about the role of MS Dhoni in Jharkhand's success in SMAT 2025. He acknowledged they took his suggestions, and MSD also wants them to perform well in the competition. Dhoni also paid close attention to the team.

“When we started the season, right from the appointment of the coaching staff, we have always taken his [Dhoni’s] advice and suggestions. And he also has a keen interest in the Jharkhand team. He wants them to do well. It feels good that such a big player is paying close attention to our team,” Shahbaz Nadeem said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Nadeem further added that Dhoni follows the games closely and had watched the entire SMAT tournament, noting down all the strengths and weaknesses of the cricketers and discussing them with the officials.

“He knows the stats and numbers of each domestic player from Jharkhand. He is very interested in helping Jharkhand cricket grow,” the joint secretary for JSCA added.

Ishan Kishan's Batting Heroics Earn Him A Spot Back In Indian Team

Throughout the SMAT 2025 campaign, Ishan Kishan emerged as the shining star for Jharkhand, scoring 517 runs in ten innings and having a strike rate of 197.32.

The wicketkeeper-batter wrapped up SMAT 2025 as the leading run-getter, courtesy of his explosive performance with the bat.