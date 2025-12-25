Ex-India Selector Left Flabbergasted Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Omission, Sounds Alarm on Selection Choices

Former Indian cricketer and selector Dilip Vengsarkar called it unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss out on India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The ex-India selector contended that the young opener has been in supreme form throughout all formats and fails to understand the reason behind his omission from the line-up.

The BCCI recently announced the line-up for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the New Zealand T20I series, with notable faces set to return to the team.

However, stars like Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal did not find a spot in the squad, prompting chatter among fans over their omission from ICC's limited-overs spectacle.

Dilip Vengsarkar Slams Omission Of Yashasvi Jaiswal From T20 World Cup Squad

Dilip Vengsarkar has criticised the current selectors for not including Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's T20 World Cup squad. He expressed that it was unfortunate for him to be left out constantly for no reason.

“It is unfortunate that Yashasvi is being left out time and again for no fault of his. He has been in tremendous form across all formats of the game, and I don't know what else he has to do to get into the team," Dilip Vengsarkar said, per PTI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has displayed his explosive nature across formats and has been a reliable option for Team India. While he has been a mainstay in Tests, the swashbuckling southpaw hasn't received many chances in white-ball cricket.

Vengsarkar Warns of Serious Repercussions

Dilip Vengsarkar also opened up about the consequences of not choosing Yashasvi Jaiswal for cricketing events such as the World Cup.

He further reckoned that the omission would affect the opener's confidence, and a player is bound to lose faith if they feel that they are not required in a format.

"You are bound to lose confidence if you are made to feel that you are not required in one format. It will affect his confidence, and this game is all about confidence, and confidence comes when you have performances backed by runs," the former India selector added.