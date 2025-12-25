Virat Kohli Advocated For ODI World Cup 2027 After Vijay Hazare Trophy Masterclass: 'He Is Fully Ready'

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli once again showed why he is called one of the greatest ODI cricketers in the world. The talismanic batter made a return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after almost a decade, and etched his name in the history books.

During Delhi's clash against Andhra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, December 24, Virat Kohli played a stunning 131-run knock from 101 balls at a strike rate of 129.70. Kohli slammed 14 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

Virat Kohli also became the fastest to score 16000 runs in men's List A cricket, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. The 37-year-old is now the fastest to score 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, and 16K runs.

Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Showers Praise On Talismanic Batter

Following his masterclass in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, backed the 37-year-old for the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, saying that he is fully ready for the prestigious tournament.

He also showered praise on Kohli, saying that the top-order batter is the most 'consistent player' in the Indian Cricket Team.

"He is in brilliant form. He batted very well and ensured Delhi’s victory. He played domestic cricket after a long time, but still performed exceptionally well. He is the most consistent player in the Indian team and is fully ready for the World Cup...," Rajkumar Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, there had been media reports that stated that BCCI chief selector and head coach Gautam Gambhir would chair a high-level meeting to decide on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In List A and ODI