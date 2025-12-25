Updated 25 December 2025 at 16:27 IST
Virat Kohli Advocated For ODI World Cup 2027 After Vijay Hazare Trophy Masterclass: 'He Is Fully Ready'
Virat Kohli garnered high praise following a stunning show in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The talismanic batter has also been backed for the ODI World Cup 2027.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli once again showed why he is called one of the greatest ODI cricketers in the world. The talismanic batter made a return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after almost a decade, and etched his name in the history books.
During Delhi's clash against Andhra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, December 24, Virat Kohli played a stunning 131-run knock from 101 balls at a strike rate of 129.70. Kohli slammed 14 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.
Virat Kohli also became the fastest to score 16000 runs in men's List A cricket, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. The 37-year-old is now the fastest to score 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, and 16K runs.
Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Showers Praise On Talismanic Batter
Following his masterclass in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, backed the 37-year-old for the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, saying that he is fully ready for the prestigious tournament.
He also showered praise on Kohli, saying that the top-order batter is the most 'consistent player' in the Indian Cricket Team.
"He is in brilliant form. He batted very well and ensured Delhi’s victory. He played domestic cricket after a long time, but still performed exceptionally well. He is the most consistent player in the Indian team and is fully ready for the World Cup...," Rajkumar Sharma said while speaking to ANI.
Earlier, there had been media reports that stated that BCCI chief selector and head coach Gautam Gambhir would chair a high-level meeting to decide on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future for the ODI World Cup 2027.
Virat Kohli's Numbers In List A and ODI
Virat Kohli has played 343 List A matches and 330 innings, scoring 16130 runs at a strike rate of 93.88 and an average of 57.60. He scored 58 centuries and 84 fifties in the List A. In the ODIs, Kohli scored 308 matches and 296 innings, amassing 14557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46. He scored 53 centuries and 76 fifties for Team India in the ODIs.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 16:27 IST