Michael Clarke Mocks Pakistan After T20 WC Loss vs India; Hints End of Road For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

India vs Pakistan: Following Pakistan's loss versus India by 61 runs in Colombo in a T20 World Cup match, there have been calls for dropping senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi. As the talk around this grows ahead of their final group-stage game against Namibia, former Australian captain Michael Clarke thinks if the two seniors are benched for the game - it may be over for them in the format.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Raza Is Cautious Ahead Of T20 World Cup Tie Against Ireland

‘Distinct gap between the two teams’

Clarke also reckoned that there is a distinct gap between India and Pakistan. As per Clarke, Pakistan may look at fresh talent from the PSL.

"I think now, there is a distinct gap between the two teams. India have been ahead for a long time now and there is a significant gap. I don't know what Pakistan do. If you look through their list, there might be a few of their more senior players who have been good, but in regards to T20 cricket, this might be their final hurrah. They might look at the PSL and some young talent coming through there," he said on the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast'.

Advertisement

Clarke went on to mock Pakistan over the unnecessary uncertainty they created around the match with India.

"I expected India to win. It has been a bit of a circus in regards to Pakistan playing the tournament but not playing the India game. So from a player's perspective, it doesn't help, but they were outperformed. India is a much better team than Pakistan in this format and have been for a while now," he added.

Advertisement

Will Babar, Shaheen Get Dropped?