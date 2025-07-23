'Justice For Kuldeep Yadav': Outrage Erupts Over Wrist Spinner’s Absence From India’s Playing XI in Old Trafford Test

Kuldeep Yadav continues to warm the benches for the Indian Cricket Team, as the management did not select him for the playing XI in the fourth Test. The Indian wrist spinner's continued exclusion has sparked outrage among the fans. Many believe that Kuldeep can be the X-factor in the must-win fourth test match for Team India. But he has been on the bench in four out of the five test matches.

Kuldeep Yadav Exclusion Sparks Fan Fury On Social Media

Team India's announcement of the playing XI for the fourth Test match featured notable omissions. Karun Nair was axed from the Old Trafford Test, with Sai Sudharsan taking up his spot. However, stars like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Kuldeep Yadav continued to warm the benches after being omitted from action at Manchester.

Captain Shubman Gill had named three changes, with Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj finding a spot in the playing squad against England.

While the Indian cricket team has put up a balanced squad for the Old Trafford Test, fans on social media were particularly outraged over Kuldeep Yadav's continued omission from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Fans were upset about why Shardul Thakur was offered over Kuldeep, since the wrist spinner would add variations and can also bat if needed. One of them was also seen seeking justice for the Indian cricketer, as he has been benched for too long.

Was Kuldeep Yadav Benching A Missed Opportunity For Team India?

The pitch at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground can offer some dryness and turn as the play progresses. Such outings could be helpful for Kuldeep Yadav, and the Indian Cricket Team could take a gamble.

However, the pitch in Manchester is damp because of the overcast weather, which helped the seamers while bowling early on. Team India's decision to keep Kuldeep off the Playing XI makes sense, given that India favoured pacers in such conditions.