The Indian Cricket Team have made three notable changes for the do-or-die test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Sai Sudharsan has been brought back in the equation, replacing the struggling Karun Nair. Shardul Thakur also earns a spot in the Playing XI as he replaces an injured Nitish Reddy. Team India also have a debutant, with Anshul Kamboj being handed his maiden test cap. He will step in as Akash Deep's replacement.