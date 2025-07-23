Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Team India Announces Three Changes For Do-Or-Die Test In Manchester: Kuldeep Omitted But Sai Sudharsan & Shardul In, Anshul Kamboj Makes Debut

Updated 23 July 2025 at 15:23 IST

Team India Announces Three Changes For Do-Or-Die Test In Manchester: Kuldeep Omitted But Sai Sudharsan & Shardul In, Anshul Kamboj Makes Debut

India make bold moves for the crucial Old Trafford Test with three key changes—including one debut and two surprise swaps. A fresh face and shifting roles hint at a daring plan to level the series.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes
Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes | Image: X/@BCCI

The Indian Cricket Team have made three notable changes for the do-or-die test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Sai Sudharsan has been brought back in the equation, replacing the struggling Karun Nair. Shardul Thakur also earns a spot in the Playing XI as he replaces an injured Nitish Reddy. Team India also have a debutant, with Anshul Kamboj being handed his maiden test cap. He will step in as Akash Deep's replacement.

India Playing XI For The Fourth Test Match Against England: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(wk) (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

More to follow…

Published 23 July 2025 at 15:20 IST