UAE Skipper Muhammad Waseem Eyes Breaking Rohit Sharma’s Esteemed T20I Milestone At Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates will start their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025 against India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 10.

The United Arab Emirates have been placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Oman, Pakistan, and India.

After playing against India, the UAE will move on to play against Oman on September 15th, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In their final group stage fixture, the UAE will play against Pakistan on Wednesday, September 17.

UAE Captain On The Verge Of Breaking Rohit Sharma's Feat In T20Is

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem will be aiming to break former India T20I captain Rohit Sharma's remarkable feat in the 20-over format.

Waseem will be aiming to dethrone Rohit Sharma and secure the top spot in the most sixes chart in the T20Is. The UAE captain is just 25 sixes behind the 38-year-old Indian.

Muhammad Waseem holds the second spot in the chart with 180 sixes in 82 T20I matches and 82 innings. He has scored 2922 runs at an average of 37.94 and a strike rate of 155.67. The UAE opening batter has smashed three centuries and 23 fifties in the T20Is.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma slammed 205 sixes in 159 T20Is and 151 innings. Rohit amassed 4231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. The 38-year-old smashed five centuries and 32 fifties in the 20-over format.

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20Is.

Muhammad Waseem's Stats In T20s

Muhammad Waseem made his debut for the UAE in the T20I in 2021 against Namibia. Waseem played in numerous T20 franchise leagues, such as ILT20, Lanka Premier League (LPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).